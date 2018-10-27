Garber High School Student Arrested For Threatening Fellow Student

Authorities say a Garber High School student is in custody after Essexville Public Safety officers were notified of a credible threat to students at the school Friday.

Within 20-minutes of the threat being received, Essexville officers, with assistance from Bay County Sheriff deputies, had the suspect in custody.

Garber High School administrators put the school in a lock down status until the situation was resolved.

No students were injured. Investigators have not released any information about the threat. The student is being held at the Bay County Juvenile Facility.

Officers will be meeting with Bay County prosecutors to decide if any charges will be filed.