Garber Automotive Acquires LeClair Chevrolet Buick in Chesaning
source: Garber Management Group
Garber Automotive Group has acquired LaClair Chevrolet Buick at 12709 West Brady Road in Chesaning. Effective Monday, Aug. 3, LaClair becomes Garber Chevrolet Buick, the company’s 21st new car dealership. The LaClair dealership has been in business for 60 years. Saginaw-based Garber Automotive has been family owned and operated since 1907 and is currently one of the top 20 largest privately held companies in Michigan outside Detroit.
“We are looking forward to serving Chesaning and Mid-Michigan in the same high quality manner that Joe LaClair has for the last 60 years,” said Richard J. Garber Jr., President of Garber Management Group, “There is no dealer I respect more than Joe and we will do everything in our power to continue his legacy of taking care of his customers, staff and community.”
“We are very pleased to have sold our dealership to Dick Garber of Saginaw, as he will serve our customer base and employees with the same integrity they are used to,” said Joseph LaClair, founder of LaClair Chevrolet Buick, “I have known Dick Garber for over 40 years. Dick is a friend and a gentleman that I hold in the highest regard.”
The Garber organization also includes Gateway Financial Solutions, one of the nation’s largest used-vehicle lenders, and RightWay Automotive, an independent used-vehicle retailer with over 35 locations in the Midwest. In total, the organization employs over 2,000 people and generates $1.2 billion in annual sales.