Fyzical Therapy Open for Business in Saginaw Townshp

A Saginaw Township outpatient physical therapy clinic has joined forces with a national chain to continue to offer services to patients in the area.

Fyzical Therapy and Balance Centers at 3055 Hallmark Court opened recently, offering a wide range of services, including physical therapy, balance retraining and fall prevention, sports rehabilitation, fitness and whole health wellness. The clinic focuses primarily on seniors with balance and falling issues, but isn’t limited to just one group or type of therapy, with patients ranging in age from 9 to 90.

The clinic was originally an outpatient physical therapy clinic started by Dr. Mirza Baig in 1980. Fyzical managing director Zaid Baig says as times have changed and competition has grown, the clinic has joined the chain to remain competitive.

“Since then, a lot has changed in terms of even the healthcare. Healthcare shifts, insurance reimbursement decreasing, as well as a lot more competition, so a lot of physical therapy practices and medical practices in general have either sold their practice or joined the hospital. How Fyzical came about, and why we joined it, was to keep up more with the times now.”

Baig says most patients are typically referred by a doctor for health issues, though appointments can be made for the fitness and wellness prevention services by calling (989) 249-7860. For more information, visit www.fyzical.com/saginaw