Futures For Frontliners Program at Delta College
(photo by Michael Percha)
Delta College is offering free tuition to in-district students pursuing careers in essential industries.
Called the Futures for Frontliners program, essential workers with no degree can apply for free community college through Delta. Requirements for the program include the student must be a Michigan resident, have worked in an essential industry at least part time for 11 of the 13 weeks between April 1 and June 30, 2020, have no associates or bachelors degree, not be in default on a federal student loan and complete a Futures for Frontliners scholarship application by 11:59 p.m. December 31.
For more information, visit michigan.gov/Frontliners.