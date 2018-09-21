Future Of Medicine Sought With Latest Field Fundraiser

Acquiring a gene sequencer to help people determine if they have a genetic predisposition to specific diseases is a top priority of Saginaw’s Field Neurosciences Institute. FNI Executive Director Gary Dunbar says with this type of technology, medications could be tailored to a specific individual for treatment.

Dunbar spoke prior to FNI’s latest fundraiser held Friday at the Temple Theater.

He says the organization has a solid base of support to further its mission of prevention, early diagnosis, care and cure of brain related diseases, disorders and injuries. Ongoing initiatives include stroke screening and providing bicycle helmets.