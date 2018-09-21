Future Of Medicine Sought With Latest Field Fundraiser

Acquiring a gene sequencer to help people determine if they have a genetic predisposition to specific diseases is a top priority of Saginaw’s Field Neurosciences Institute. FNI Executive Director  Gary Dunbar says with this type of technology, medications could be tailored to a specific individual for treatment.

Dunbar spoke prior to FNI’s latest fundraiser held Friday at the Temple Theater.

He says the organization has a solid base of support to further its mission of prevention, early diagnosis, care and cure of brain related diseases, disorders and injuries. Ongoing initiatives include stroke screening and providing bicycle helmets.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Fire Damages House Being Used By Local Nursing Home Michigan AG Launches Investigation of Catholic Priests DowDuPont Dedicates Midland Industrial Park 20th Annual Bay City Wine Walk Called A Success Sketch of SVSU Assault Suspect Released Marijuana Proponents Issue Rebuttal to Law Enforcement Position on Pot Ballot Proposal
Comments