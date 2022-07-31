Future Look of Local Landmark

Exterior work will begin August 25th on the former Allen Medical Building at 200 South Wenona in Bay City. Interior renovations have already begun., Images in this story are depictions of the new front and back look of the current blonde brick building that formerly housed medical offices, a pharmacy and lab among other uses.
Woodworth Commercial Real Estate of Owosso reports the 60,000 square foot building on Bay City’s west side constructed in 1938 is about to get a facelift and interior improvements. Woodworth Commercial Real Estate has been tasked with managing the construction and leasing going forward.
The new owner is Woodworth Properties. It’s going to be updated and repurposed into professional space, not just medical space.