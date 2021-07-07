Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival Starts July 8 at Frankenmuth River Place Shops

The Frankenmuth Funtown Chowdown Food Truck Festival is back starting Thursday, July 8 at Frankenmuth River Place Shops, 925 S. Main St. The festival combines family-friendly entertainment and a diverse lineup of food trucks from across Michigan. The food truck festival runs from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Remaining 2021 dates are August 12 and September 9.
Each event features around 20 food trucks from across Michigan, live music, a beer tent featuring a Tap Takeover from a Michigan craft brewery and non-alcoholic beverages, plenty of shaded seating, and additional activities for families like face painting and inflatables. The event is pet-friendly; animals must be on a 6-foot leash at all times.
The food truck festivals take place on the east side of River Place Shops. Each event features a variety of cuisine available for purchase. Food trucks accept both cash and credit or debit cards; an ATM is also available onsite.
“The first two Funtown Chowdown events of 2021 have shown us how excited our guests are to have festivals back in Frankenmuth,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Inc., which owns and operates River Place Shops. “We are excited to continue to offer a family-friendly environment and a community dinner like no other.”
The July 8 food truck lineup includes:
· The Cheese Trap
· Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck
· Bad Wolf BBQ
· Olvera’s BBQ
· The Patty Wagon
· From Scratch
· Whole Enchilada
· Cops and Robbers Paddy Wagon
· Underground Cookie Club
· Clyde’s Pit
· Waffle Stix
· Sushi Remix
· Cruisin’ Chef
· Kona Ice from Saginaw
· 3 Lil Pigs BBQ
· Heaven on a Roll
· Crazy Asian Yum Yum
· D & W Street Eatery
· Fire and Rice
· Nom Nom Ninja
This month’s Tap Takeover is Blake’s Hard Cider Co.