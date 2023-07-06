Funnel Cloud Spotted in Saginaw County Thursday Afternoon

Authorities in Saginaw County issued alerts of possible tornado activity in Saginaw County Thursday afternoon after a funnel cloud was spotted north of Frankenmuth.

Around 2:20 p.m. Saginaw County 911 issued a warning that the funnel cloud was seen near the intersection of M46 and Gera Road travelling east.

No official Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service, though a special weather statement issued around 3:00 warned of storms moving through the area, bringing heavy winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

Authorities with the City of Frankenmuth reported around the same time that the storm had moved off and tornado sirens were no longer active in the area.