Funeral to Be Held for Former Saginaw Township Deputy Fire Chief

A former deputy fire chief with the Saginaw Township Fire Department passed away on Saturday.

Thomas Boyd, born in Saginaw in 1940, retired from the department in 2002 after 36 years of service, starting as a firefighter in 1967. He was promoted to Deputy Fire Chief in 1977. Boyd also served in the United States Navy and was a member of the American Legion Post 439, serving on the Honor Guard for 15 years.

Visitation will take place at Snow Funeral Home at 3775 North Center Avenue in Saginaw Township Wednesday from 2:00 to 8:00 P.M. The Saginaw Township Fire Department will conduct a Walk Thru at 6:00 Wednesday evening. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 11:30 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Court and Bond streets in Saginaw.