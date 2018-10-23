Funeral Services Held for Saginaw Bishop Cistone

Catholic faithful from around the Diocese of Saginaw gathered Tuesday, October 23 to pay their respects and celebrate the life and work of the Most Reverend Bishop Joseph Cistone. Cistone passed away in his home October 16 after a long battle with lung cancer at the age of 69. He was remembered by other priests, bishops and church members alike for kindness, compassion and service to Christ.

Cistone became the head of the Diocese of Saginaw in July 2009, appointed by Pope Benedict to replace Bishop Robert Carlson. He came to the diocese from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia as an Auxiliary Bishop. He was first ordained as a priest in Philadelphia in 1975.

His time in the Saginaw diocese was not without controversy. Under the Planning Tomorrow’s Parishes project, Cistone reorganized the structure of the church within the diocese, closing several local parishes and consolidating others, which angered many in the Catholic community. He also was the presiding bishop when an investigation began into allegations of sexual assault from former Freeland priest Robert DeLand.

However, Cistone was remembered by other priests, bishops and church members alike for kindness, compassion and service to Christ.

The funeral mass homily was delivered by the Bishop of Arlington, Michael Burbidge. Burbidge says Cistone exemplified the teachings of Christ.

“(He) did so by letting go of his plans to do God’s holy will. By faithfully and joyfully celebrating the Sacraments and preaching the Gospel, by serving others without counting the cost.”

Burbidge touched on a more fun loving side of Cistone, recounting his joy in playing country music songs on the guitar at diocesan functions. Burbidge says a favorite was Garth Brooks’ “Friends In Low Places,” and jokes, “to whom he was referring, I am not quite sure.”

The mass was presided over by by the Archbishop of Detroit, the Most Reverend Allen Vigneron. Cistone is laid to rest in Saginaw’s Mount Olive Cemetery.