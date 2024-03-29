▶ Watch Video: Funeral held for longtime Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman

STAMFORD, Conn. — Former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman was remembered as a man devoted to his faith and country at his funeral Friday in Stamford.

Lieberman died suddenly on March 27 in New York City from an accidental fall. He was 82.

Lieberman’s politics were an iconic mix: liberal on social policy and hawkish on national security.

“Joe Lieberman was a giant. He was an original. One of one,” said Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy.

Al Gore, who selected Lieberman as his running-mate on the 2000 Democratic presidential ticket, was also among speakers who called him a good man and a great patriot.

Lieberman served four terms in the U.S. Senate, including one as an Independent after losing the Democratic primary to Ned Lamont, now the governor of Connecticut.

“He won as an Independent. Was a proud Independent ever since. He was always a calming presence. I like to think of him as the bridge over the troubled waters of partisan sniping,” said Lamont.

Lieberman made history as the first Jew on a major party presidential ticket when he ran with Gore.

“Not just the breaking of a barrier. The opening of a vision. It was the American dream,” said Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“We laughed together, fought like hell together for what we wanted our country to be, prayed together,” said Gore.

Lieberman’s daughter, Hani Lowenstein, said devout Judaism grounded her father with humility.

“You often described yourself even in recent years as just a boy from Stamford. Even with your stature and all of your life experiences, you were so humble,” said Lowenstein.

In recent years, Lieberman founded the No Labels Party to promote bipartisanship. He worked to promote his vision of an America that settles differences by finding common ground until his final days.

Lieberman was buried Friday afternoon in his hometown of Stamford.