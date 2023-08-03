Funeral for Gary Glenn to be Held Saturday

The funeral for former State Representative Gary Glenn will be held in Midland this Saturday.

Glenn served in the State House for two terms, from 2015 to 2018, representing Michigan’s 98th District. He also served in the US Army Reserves and Army National Guard. He died July 27 after a long battle with cancer.

The funeral will take place at Midland Baptist Church at 5009 Jefferson Avenue at 11:00 A.M. A visitation will be held Friday from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. and Saturday from 10:00 A.M. to the time of the service at Smith-Miner Funeral Home at 2700 West Wackerly Street. The funeral will be live streamed on the Midland Baptist Church YouTube Channel for those unable to attend in person.