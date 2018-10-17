Funeral Arrangements for Bishop Cistone Announced

The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw has announced that the funeral Mass for Bishop Joseph Cistone will be held on Tuesday, October 23 at 11:00 a.m., at the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption, 615 Hoyt, in Saginaw. The Archbishop of Detroit, Allen Vigneron will preside, with the homily given by Bishop Michael Burbridge of Arlington.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., and on Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the cathedral. The 5:30 Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s Cathedral will be celebrated as usual, with the Reverend William Rutkowski, vicar general of the Diocese of Saginaw presiding and giving the homily.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial contributions to the Diocese of Saginaw Cathedral Renovation, or to the Daniel and Josephine Cistone Endowment Fund.

Bishop Cistone passed away on Tuesday at his home in Saginaw Township, after a battle with lung cancer. A native of Philadephia, he was appointed Bishop of Saginaw in 2009.

Pope Francis has appointed the Most Reverend Walter Hurley, Bishop Emeritus of Grand Rapids, as Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Saginaw, effective immediately. He’ll serve as caretaker for the diocese until a new bishop is named. Bishop Hurley has met with Diocesan staff and said his first concern is to assist with Bishop Cistone’s funeral, and with the sense of loss that priests and parishioners feel after his passing. Bishop Hurley was head of the Grand Rapids Diocese for nearly eight years, retiring in 2013.

Funeral arrangements and a complete obituary are posted on the Diocese of Saginaw website:

https://saginaw.org/news/bishop-cistones-funeral-mass-be-celebrated-tuesday-oct-23