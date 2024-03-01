Funeral and Visitation Prepared for Flint City Councilman Eric Mays

Funeral arrangements have been set for Eric Mays, Flint City Council member.

Mays died February 24 from what was described as natural causes following an illness. He served three terms on the council, first elected in 2013. His often outspoken nature sometimes landed him in controversy, but he was also described as a voice for the people of Flint. During the water crisis, Mays was one of the first and most vocal advocates for residents of the city.

Mays’ visitation will take place at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church at 2120 North Saginaw Street in Flint on March 8 with viewing from noon to 6:00 P.M. On March 9, a family hour will be held at 10:00 A.M. at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church at 1851 West Carpenter Road, with the funeral to follow at 11:00. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Hills Cemetery at G-4413 Flushing Road. His obituary is online here.