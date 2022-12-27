Funds for Blight Removal Heading to Saginaw County

Downtown Saginaw (WSGW file photo)

The recently passed $1.7 trillion federal spending package is providing some of that funding to the Saginaw County Land Bank Authorty to remove blighted properties.

About $2.4 million will be used to demolish dangerous, vacant properties, including the demolition of a former Chevrolet Plant, the former Welcome Inn Motel in Buena Vista Township and vacant properties surrounding the campus of Covenant Healthcare. The funding will also help plant trees on vacant lots to improve urban tree cover.

Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore says the removal of blighted properties will not only offer safer and more attractive neighborhoods, but also enhance a gateway into the City of Saginaw and create areas for future development which will lead to a positive economic impact.