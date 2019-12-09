Fundraiser Underway for Buena Vista K-9 and Handler
Officer Devin Heyn & Maverick (source: Serra Chevrolet Toyota)
After losing out in a national contest to win a special K-9 vehicle, Buena Vista Police Department K-9 Maverick and his handler Officer Devin Heyn are getting some help from a local dealership. Serra Chevrolet Toyota of Saginaw has partnered with Maverick and Heyn to help them get a safe operating unit. The vehicle they currently use is not properly outfitted for a police K-9 and lacks both safety and comfort for the dog. A new vehicle will be ordered in January, but help is needed to outfit the vehicle for proper handling. The goal is to raise $8,500.
Maverick and Officer Heyn will be on hand at the dealership at 4200 Bay Road in Saginaw on Friday from 11:00 to 1:00 for a bake sale, which begins at 9:00 a.m. The bake sale is open to the public and will accept donations of baked goods or items to sell. The dealership also has merchandise for sale to support the fundraiser.
There’s also a GoFundMe page where donations can be made: gf.me/v/c/ztl/outfit-maverick039s-car
Though part of the Buena Vista Township Police Department, Maverick and Officer Heyn are fully funded by donations, and also help other police departments when needed, including Saginaw Township, Hemlock, Frankenmuth, Bridgeport, Birch Run , the Bay County Jail and Michigan State Police.