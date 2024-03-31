WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Full transcript of “Face the Nation,” March 31, 2024

By CBS News
March 31, 2024 3:02PM EDT
Share

▶ Watch Video: 3/31: Face the Nation

On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, moderated by Ed O’Keefe: 

  • Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg
  • Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott
  • House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Mike Turner 
  • World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain
  •  Archbishop of Washington, Wilton Cardinal Gregory, and the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, the Ret. Reverend Mariann Budde  

Click here to browse full transcripts of “Face the Nation.”   

Popular Stories

1

Teen Survives Shooting in Saginaw
2

Fatal Car Crash in Birch Run Township Results in One Death and Serious Injuries
3

59-Year-Old Brother of Congressman Dan Kildee Shot and Killed by Son
4

Man Killed In Saginaw County ORV Crash
5

Son Faces 16 Charges in Murder of Tim Kildee