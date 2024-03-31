Full transcript of “Face the Nation,” March 31, 2024

▶ Watch Video: 3/31: Face the Nation

On this “Face the Nation” broadcast, moderated by Ed O’Keefe:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Mike Turner

World Food Programme executive director Cindy McCain

Archbishop of Washington, Wilton Cardinal Gregory, and the Episcopal Bishop of Washington, the Ret. Reverend Mariann Budde

Click here to browse full transcripts of “Face the Nation.”