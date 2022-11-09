Frost projected to be first Gen Z Democrat elected to Congress

Capitol Hill is about to welcome a whole new generation. Maxwell Frost has won Florida’s 10th Congressional District race, CBS News projected Tuesday, making him the first Democratic member of Gen Z, and the first Afro-Cubano, to head to Congress.

Frost ran against Republican Calvin Wimbish for the seat vacated by outgoing Rep. Val Demings, who was running for a Senate seat in Florida. CBS News projects that Demings lost her race against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who has served in the role since 2011.

“WE WON!!!!” the 25-year-old tweeted on Tuesday. “History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future.”

Maxwell Frost, a Democratic candidate for Florida’s 10th Congressional district, participates in the Pride Parade in Orlando, Florida, on October 15, 2022. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Frost, whose Cuban grandmother moved to Florida “with only a suitcase and no money,” will not just be Congress’ youngest member come January, but according to Politico, he will be the first Afro-Latino.

And while Frost is the first member of Gen Z to be projected to win a Congressional seat, he may not be the only one headed to Washington, D.C., in January. Republican Karoline Leavitt of New Hampshire, also 25, is running against Democratic incumbent Rep. Chris Pappas in her state’s 1st Congressional District.

Frost ran on a platform of Medicare expansion, ending gun violence, housing affordability and environmental justice. Among other things, he has promised to work to prevent pharmaceutical price gouging, develop a national task force to end gun violence, crack down on corporations that pollute the environment, and end federal subsidies that contribute to mass incarceration.

He told The New York Times earlier this year that his generation has “a natural sense of seeing the world through the eyes of the most vulnerable” because of the circumstances under which they grew up.

“I come from a generation that has gone through more mass shooting drills than fire drills,” he told The Times. “This is something that my generation has had to face head-on: being scared to go to school, being scared to go to church, being scared to be in your community. That gives me a sense of urgency, because this is something I live day to day.”

One of the core messages of his campaign was love, he told CBS News after he won his Florida primary — and that’s something he wants to take with him to Washington.

“We talk about love a lot on this campaign — the fact that if you love somebody, you want them to have health care, you want to live in a community free of gun violence, you want them to have a clean environment and all the things they need to live their lives with their families,” he told CBS News. “I’m excited to go to D.C. and fight with him and the Democrats for even more and fight for the world that we deserve and the world that we want.”

Unlike Frost, Leavitt’s platform has heavily focused on increased police funding and immigration laws. She has opposed “red flag” gun laws and supports state restrictions on abortion rights.