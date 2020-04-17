Friday Update on COVID-19 Cases in Michigan
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
With 760 new cases since Thursday, the number of people in Michigan who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began about a month ago is 30,023. The number of people who’ve died is at 2,227 including 134 in the most recent 24-hour period. As of April 10, 433 people in Michigan had recovered from the virus.
In the Great Lakes Bay Region, 369 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Saginaw County and 24 people have died. Bay County has had 69 positive cases and two deaths. In Midland County, there’ve been 42 cases and one person has died.
The table below shows the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in each Michigan county. View the complete report and more information on coronavirus in Michigan here: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/17/2020
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Alcona
|1
|
|Allegan
|29
|
|Alpena
|2
|1
|Antrim
|8
|
|Arenac
|7
|
|Barry
|21
|1
|Bay
|69
|2
|Berrien
|144
|8
|Branch
|35
|2
|Calhoun
|130
|5
|Cass
|22
|1
|Charlevoix
|11
|1
|Cheboygan
|12
|1
|Clare
|7
|1
|Clinton
|103
|6
|Crawford
|22
|2
|Delta
|10
|1
|Detroit City
|7414
|582
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|Eaton
|87
|5
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1197
|106
|Gladwin
|8
|
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|17
|4
|Gratiot
|7
|
|Hillsdale
|85
|10
|Houghton
|2
|
|Huron
|8
|
|Ingham
|298
|6
|Ionia
|20
|2
|Iosco
|8
|1
|Isabella
|46
|6
|Jackson
|227
|9
|Kalamazoo
|130
|9
|Kalkaska
|17
|2
|Kent
|430
|20
|Lake
|2
|
|Lapeer
|140
|13
|Leelanau
|7
|
|Lenawee
|59
|
|Livingston
|269
|9
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|5
|
|Macomb
|4145
|373
|Manistee
|11
|
|Marquette
|29
|5
|Mason
|4
|
|Mecosta
|12
|1
|Menominee
|1
|
|Midland
|42
|1
|Missaukee
|3
|1
|Monroe
|223
|10
|Montcalm
|24
|1
|Montmorency
|3
|
|Muskegon
|128
|5
|Newaygo
|7
|
|Oakland
|5901
|442
|Oceana
|4
|1
|Ogemaw
|5
|
|Osceola
|6
|
|Oscoda
|4
|
|Otsego
|45
|3
|Ottawa
|88
|5
|Presque Isle
|2
|
|Roscommon
|9
|
|Saginaw
|369
|24
|Sanilac
|27
|3
|Schoolcraft
|3
|
|Shiawassee
|86
|2
|St Clair
|236
|8
|St Joseph
|23
|1
|Tuscola
|54
|10
|Van Buren
|28
|2
|Washtenaw
|855
|25
|Wayne
|5819
|462
|Wexford
|7
|1
|MDOC*
|514
|15
|FCI**
|44
|
|Unknown
|46
|4
|Out of State
|71
|1
|Totals
|30023
|2227