      Weather Alert

Friday Update on COVID-19 Cases in Michigan

Ann Williams
Apr 17, 2020 @ 5:27pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

With 760 new cases since Thursday, the number of people in Michigan who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began about a month ago is 30,023. The number of people who’ve died is at 2,227 including 134 in the most recent 24-hour period. As of April 10, 433 people in Michigan had recovered from the virus.

In the Great Lakes Bay Region, 369 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Saginaw County and 24 people have died. Bay County has had 69 positive cases and two deaths. In Midland County, there’ve been 42 cases and one person has died.

The table below shows the number of  confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths in each Michigan county. View the complete report and more information on coronavirus in Michigan here: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Jurisdiction updated 4/17/2020
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 1
Allegan 29
Alpena 2 1
Antrim 8
Arenac 7
Barry 21 1
Bay 69 2
Berrien 144 8
Branch 35 2
Calhoun 130 5
Cass 22 1
Charlevoix 11 1
Cheboygan 12 1
Clare 7 1
Clinton 103 6
Crawford 22 2
Delta 10 1
Detroit City 7414 582
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 87 5
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1197 106
Gladwin 8
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 17 4
Gratiot 7
Hillsdale 85 10
Houghton 2
Huron 8
Ingham 298 6
Ionia 20 2
Iosco 8 1
Isabella 46 6
Jackson 227 9
Kalamazoo 130 9
Kalkaska 17 2
Kent 430 20
Lake 2
Lapeer 140 13
Leelanau 7
Lenawee 59
Livingston 269 9
Luce 1
Mackinac 5
Macomb 4145 373
Manistee 11
Marquette 29 5
Mason 4
Mecosta 12 1
Menominee 1
Midland 42 1
Missaukee 3 1
Monroe 223 10
Montcalm 24 1
Montmorency 3
Muskegon 128 5
Newaygo 7
Oakland 5901 442
Oceana 4 1
Ogemaw 5
Osceola 6
Oscoda 4
Otsego 45 3
Ottawa 88 5
Presque Isle 2
Roscommon 9
Saginaw 369 24
Sanilac 27 3
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 86 2
St Clair 236 8
St Joseph 23 1
Tuscola 54 10
Van Buren 28 2
Washtenaw 855 25
Wayne 5819 462
Wexford 7 1
MDOC* 514 15
FCI** 44
Unknown 46 4
Out of State 71 1
Totals 30023 2227
Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News