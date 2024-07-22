WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Friday Shooting In Burton Leaves Man Dead

By News Desk
July 22, 2024 4:00AM EDT
Friday Shooting In Burton Leaves Man Dead
A 47-year-old man was shot and killed in Burton last Friday.

Police say the incident happened at the Ten Eleven Food Store at 3280 Lippincott Boulevard shortly after noon. The man was killed in the parking lot of the store following an altercation with the suspect, according to police, who say the suspect fled the area heading west toward Dort Highway. No arrestes were made.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Burton Police Department.

