French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19

France’s President Emmanuel Macron is see at the Elysee Palace in Paris, October 28, 2020. Thibault Camus/AP

French President Emmanuel Macron has become the latest world leader to catch the coronavirus. His office confirmed on Thursday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating for seven days in line with national guidelines.

Macron’s diagnosis was confirmed via a PCR test, the gold standard in COVID testing which relies on nasal or throat swabbing, after he showed unspecified symptoms of the disease.

The statement said he would continue to carryout his duties while in isolation.

France’s Prime Minister, Jean Castex, was also self-isolating as of Thursday after coming in close contact with Macron.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson became the first world leader to confirm a COVID-19 diagnosis in late March, and President Trump caught the virus at the beginning of October. Both Mr. Trump and Johnson were hospitalized for treatment.

This is a developing story. Please refresh your browser for updates.