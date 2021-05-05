Freeland Schools Bond Passes, Voters Say No to Merrill and Birch Run Schools Bonds
Of the May 4 Saginaw County school district bond votes, only one of three passed.
The Merrill proposal was soundly defeated in Saginaw County, but of the 117 votes cast in Midland County, tallies came back with a difference of only three votes, failing 57 to 60. Proposals for Freeland community schools were approved, but the slim decision on the Birch Run proposal was only determined by a matter of four votes at 626 yes to 630 no.
The Freeland bond will implement a two mill sinking fund millage over the course of the next eight years, allowing the district to maintain buildings and parking lots, improve technology and school security, and purchase real estate for future school buildings as needed.