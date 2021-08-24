Freeland Rd. Culvert Replacement Starts September 7

Starting September 7, the Saginaw County Road Commission will replace the cross culvert on Freeland Rd. from River to Midland roads.
Due to the May 2020 flood, a large culvert under Freeland Rd. was damaged. The road commission was able to temporarily repair the road in order for it to be re-opened. They began the process of obtaining funding for the damages sustained in the flood, hoping to have it take place at the same time the roundabout was under construction, but funding was delayed. However, the culvert replacement cannot be put off, according to the commission.
During construction, which takes place over the next four weeks, west bound traffic will be detoured to Tittabawassee Rd., east bound traffic will vary and on weekdays and most Saturdays, east bound traffic will be able to use Freeland Rd. until 9:00 a.m. at which time the road will be closed to through traffic. School buses will be able to travel both directions through the construction zone using flag control. This will assist in keeping them on schedule.