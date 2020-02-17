Freeland Man Found Frozen to Death Inside Home
(Alpha Media file photo)
Police discovered the body of a 62-year-old Freeland man in his home Saturday, February 15 after relatives called out of concern.
Arnoul Jaros was found frozen to death inside his home after his relatives visited to invite him to dinner. They found no footprints in the snow around the home, a full mailbox and no sounds or movement coming from inside the home. The relatives say Jaros suffered from a form of social anxiety.
Jaros’s utilities were shut off last summer due to non-payment. Consumers Energy officials say they bills were eventually paid but no request to turn them back on was ever made.
An autopsy has been conducted, though results are pending.