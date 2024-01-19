Freeland Communities School to Ask for Bond Proposal in May Election

The Freeland Community Schools Board of Education has approved placing a $29.8 million bond proposal on the ballot for the May 7 election.

District officials and board members say the district has a growing student population and several infrastructure issues which need to be addressed. These include deteriorating roofs, boilers and HVAC systems. Upgrades would be made to the elementary, middle and high schools.

The bond proposal is designed to provide financing for:

o Construction of a 6th grade wing and multi-purpose space at Freeland Middle/High School to alleviate overcrowding at Freeland Elementary School

o Roof replacements at the Learning Center, Freeland Elementary, and Freeland Middle/High School

o Boiler replacements at the high school

o Remodeling/updating the media center at the Middle/High School

o Completing HVAC work at the Middle/High School

o Athletic complex improvements, including creating a centralized ticket entrance, updating and centralizing restroom facilities, remodeling the concession area, and adding walkways to the soccer field

o Updating the Middle School bus loop, fixing the parking lot at the Learning Center, and replacing and expanding the Middle/High School parking lots

While the school district has no debt, the proposal would ask for a 3.65 mill tax increase. The proposal will follow a sinking fund proposal slated for the February 27 presidential primary ballot, which will enable the district to invest in essential repairs, technology upgrades, and routine facility improvements without raising the current tax rate. The bond proposal will address more large scale issues.

Anyone with questions about either proposal can contact School Superintendent Marcus Hillborg by phone at 989-695-5527 or by email at [email protected].