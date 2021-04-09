Free Walk-In Vaccine Clinics Today and Tomorrow in Saginaw
Saginaw County Health Department
There will be two vaccine events Friday and Saturday, April 9-10 in Saginaw. T
he Saginaw County Health Department will administer Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to anyone ages 16 and up on Friday. No registration or insurance is required and anyone can walk in. Patients will need to have an ID and minors must be accompanied by an adult.
The first clinic is from 9:00 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. at the UAW Local 699 at 1911 Bagley. Saturday’s clinic will be held at Mt. Olive Institutional Missionary Baptist Church at 1114 N. 6th St. from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. That clinic is for residents ages 18 and up.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.