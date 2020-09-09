      Weather Alert

Frankenmuth Police Arrest CSC Suspect Following Traffic Stop

Michael Percha
Sep 9, 2020 @ 8:56am
(source: Saginaw County Jail)

A Burton man is in the Saginaw County Jail for allegedly having inappropriate contact with children in Frankenmuth.

Police say 74-year-old Gary Walling was reported by residents on August 28 as conducting suspicious activity around Memorial Park. Surveillance video of the area identified the suspect and his vehicle, a black Saturn Ion, as well as recording the alleged crime.

Walling left the area, but returned to Frankenmuth on September 3. He was arrested during a traffic stop at Genesee and Park streets on several charges, including second degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.

 

