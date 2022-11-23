WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Frankenmuth Planning Commission Seeks Student

By jonathan.dent
November 23, 2022 7:00AM EST
(source: city of Frankenmuth)

The City of Frankenmuth is looking for a student to serve as part of the City Council and Planning Commission.

The recently added position is non-voting, and is designed to give young people an avenue to get young people involved in community decision making. The city is looking for a high-school student from Frankenmuth to serve on the board. They say that while any high schooler can apply, the Commission has a preference for a sophomore who can serve 2 one-year terms. More information is available by emailing [email protected].

