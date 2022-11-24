Frankenmuth McDonald’s Helping Toys For Tots

A holiday tradition that began nearly 40 years ago continues Thanksgiving weekend.

The Frankenmuth McDonald’s begins its annual campaign to collect toys for the annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots Drive in Saginaw County. While out shopping for Black Friday, November 25 from 6 to 11 am, people can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the McDonald’s restaurant at 478 N. Main St. in Frankenmuth. A truck will be parked at the back of the parking lot will allow for drive through drop off of a toy or a monetary donation. People dropping off a toy or donating at least $10 will receive a free breakfast entrée as a thank you. Toys will continue to be collected at McDonald’s through December 22.

Monetary donations will be used to purchase toys for local children in time for Christmas.