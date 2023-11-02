Frankenmuth Man Accused of Receiving Fraudulent PPP Loans

On October 31st, a Frankenmuth man was ordered to trial.

The trial is focusing on five felony charges related to receiving two PPP loans from the government consisting of almost $41,000 by fraudulent means. According to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Anthony Golden is charged with one count of use of a computer to commit a crime, two counts of filing false tax returns, and two counts of false pretenses in excess of $20,000. Golden allegedly claimed to have income impacted by the pandemic, when he didn’t. These loans were not submitted as income on his Michigan tax returns according to the state.

Golden will appear in the 10th Circuit Court at a date yet to be determined.