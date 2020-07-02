Frankenmuth Fireworks Cancelled
source: Alpha Media Image Library
City leaders and volunteers have announced they’ve made the very difficult decision to cancel the Frankenmuth fireworks, scheduled for the evening of July 3rd.
City Manager Bridget Smith said after discussion with the Frankenmuth Jaycees, the City of Frankenmuth, and the Michigan Attorney General’s office, the scheduled fireworks event would violate requirements of Governor Whitmer’s June 1st Executive Order (2020-110) stating outdoor social gatherings and events are permitted so long as people maintain six feet of distance from one another and the assemblage consists of no more than 100 people.
Eric Ball, Chairman of the Frankenmuth Volkslaufe, says “This decision was not taken lightly nor without consideration of the impact on the community, visitors of Frankenmuth, our wonderful businesses, and the tourism economy in general. We are truly heartbroken to make such a decision at the last minute.”
The fireworks were expected to launch from Frankenmuth’s Heritage Park with viewing areas along Main Street next to shops, schools, and surrounding parks to allow residents to socially distance while enjoying the display.