Frankenmuth Event to Celebrate Police, Fire, Frontline Heroes

Project Frontline Rally, formerly known as the Warrior Appreciation Rally, is coming back to the Frankenmuth community in 2021 with a new location and an extended invitation to medical frontline heroes. The event is from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 11 at Frankenmuth River Place Shops, 925 S. Main Street. Admission and parking is free.
Project Frontline Rally is a community event to honor active and retired military service members, police, firefighters, EMS and especially Medical Frontline workers. The event is open to all members mentioned above and their families, who will receive a free hot dog lunch
supplied by the Corunna Road Walmart. Vendors and organizations in attendance include regional police K9 units, Life Flight Helicopter
flyovers, Mascot Sparky, book signings by local authors, military displays, police and fire vehicle displays, children’s activities and musical entertainment provided by Leo and Merry Feith.
Project Frontline Rally is organized by the Frankenmuth VFW Post 2725; I Support the 1% Food Pantry of Saginaw County; and the Michigan Heroes Museum, located in Frankenmuth. The event is sponsored by the Corunna Road Walmart and Frankenmuth River Place Shops.