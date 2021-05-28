Frankenmuth Dog Bowl Back in Action This Weekend
Source: River Place Shops
The world’s largest Olympic-style festival for dogs and their people returns to Michigan’s Little Bavaria this Memorial Day weekend at Frankenmuth River Place Shops. The 15th annual Frankenmuth Dog Bowl festival is Saturday and Sunday, and includes hundreds of dogs competing in events like DockDogs® and Disc Dogs of Michigan competitions, border collie sheep herding demonstrations, a pet parade and costume contest, trick competitions and doggie fun run races.
The festival is free to attend and dogs are welcome but must be on a 6-foot leash. More than 100,000 visitors are expected to visit Frankenmuth over the weekend to watch exciting displays of athleticism by hundreds of competing dogs. Some events such as the Annual Canine Cruise on the Cass River require a registration fee.
“Our events team has worked very hard to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all of our guests, whether they are humans or canines,” said Michael Zehnder, owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Inc., which owns and operates River Place Shops. “We are looking forward to a doggone fun weekend and the return of Bavarian Inn’s signature Memorial Day weekend festivities.”
Part of the festival is Balloons Over Bavarian Inn, featuring 24 hot air balloon pilots from across the country who will take to the skies for morning and evening competitions and return to River Place Shops for nightly balloon glows throughout the weekend. Visitors will have the chance to see the hot air balloons light up and interact with pilots and their crews on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 9 to 10 p.m. as part of the Balloon Glow Village event.
The 2021 Frankenmuth Dog Bowl concludes with the Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth fireworks show, sponsored by Pepsi, at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. The fireworks are visible from across Frankenmuth, and can be best viewed from the large field east of River Place Shops.
For a full schedule of events, visit dogbowlfun.com/events.