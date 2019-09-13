Frankenmuth Crash Likely Caused by Medical Issue
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Reese woman died in a car crash in Frankenmuth on Wednesday, September 11, though the crash may not have caused her death.
Police say the 69-year-old was driving on Gera Rd. near Roedel Rd. around 7:10 p.m. when her vehicle left the road and ended up in a ditch. There was little damage to the car.
Police believe the woman may have suffered a medical emergency. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.
Her name is unavailable at this time.