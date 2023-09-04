This the 40th Annual Auto Fest for Frankenmuth and new this year is the “Fabulous Forty”, a custom car display. The festivities begin September 8th and end the 10th. Beginning with a free Big Block Party on Main Street from 5:00 – 10:00 PM. Cars move to Main Street with Main Street closing at 4 PM. Food, vendors and drinks can be found at Heritage Park, 601 Weiss Street along with kids activities. All stores and shops along Main Street will be open for customers as normal.

On Saturday the Bavarian Cup Auto Display in Harvey Kern Pavilion will open for spectators at 8 am. The day will conclude with a firework display in the evening. Shuttle Buses are available Saturday 8am to 6pm and free shuttle Golf Carts are available Friday 8am to 6pm, Saturday 8am to 6pm and Sunday 8am to 2pm. Amigo Rental will be available , call to reserve at (989) 777-2060 or (888) 892-2580.

The Frankenmuth Auto Fest’s goal is to bring together people and vehicles; antiques, street rods, and muscle cars, imports and domestics. For the full schedule visit Frankenmuthautofest.net