Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after it was hit by large ship

Part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday after being hit by a large container ship, sending cars and possibly people into the Patapsco River, authorities said.

The Baltimore City Fire Department told CBS News that at about 1:30 a.m., 911 calls started coming in saying a vessel had hit a bridge column. It was unclear how many vehicles were on the span but “there was surely a large tractor-trailer” on it.

“There are at least seven people” in the river and “the dive and rescue team has arrived on scene to locate the individuals.”

The department said on its scanner that there was lots of diesel fuel in the water around the ship and that there were construction workers on the bridge pouring concrete at the time.

A Baltimore police spokesperson told CBS News there was a “partial bridge collapse, with workers possibly in the water.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said on social media that. “I’m aware of and en route to the incident at the Key Bridge. … Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said on social media that, “Rescue efforts are underway. Please pray for those impacted.”

The Maryland Transportation Authority said all lanes were closed in both directions for an incident on I-695 Key Bridge and later posted that traffic was being detoured to I-95 and I-895.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.