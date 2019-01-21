Fr. William Rutkowski Assumes New Duties Within Catholic Diocese of Saginaw

Fr William Rutkowski preaches his homily during his installation as the rector for Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption. (Saginaw Catholic Diocese photo)

A long time priest in the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw is taking on additional duties. Fr. William Rutkowski was installed Sunday, as the rector of the Cathedral of Mary of the Assumption in Saginaw. He was appointed to the position by the Apostolic Administrator of the 11-county diocese, the Most Rev. Walter Hurley.

He said it’s always a joy to serve as a parish priest and it’s difficult to leave a parish, but welcomes God’s new challenge. As rector, he plans to be involved with outreach to the cathedral’s neighbors and being part of the revitalization efforts.

Fr. Rutkowski most recently was the sacramental minister at Saint John Vianney in Saginaw. Ordained as a priest November 1, 1987, Fr. Rutkowksi has served at 10 other parishes in the diocese, including St. Stanislaus Kostka in Bay City and Saginaw’s St. Stephen Church.

Fr. Rutkowski will continue as vicar general and as director of seminarians for the diocese.

Fr. Rutkowski received a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from Saint Mary’s College and a Master of Divinity degree from the Saint John’s Provincial Seminary. Fr. Richard Jozwiak, a senior priest, will replace Fr. Rutkowski at St. John Vianney.