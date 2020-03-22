Fourth Positive Case Confirmed In Midland County
Laboratory testing has identified Midland county’s fourth positive case of COVID-19. The individual is a physician at MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland. The Midland County Health Department and the Medical Center are working to identify patients and staff that may have been exposed. Those identified as potential exposures will be contacted and provided appropriate guidance.
The Midland County Health Department continues to encourage residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The department’s Health Officer Freds Yanoski said “We cannot stress enough how important it is for our community to be diligent in their community mitigation efforts.” He added”our residents can make a huge impact on slowing the spread of the disease by following the recommended precautions.”