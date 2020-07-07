      Weather Alert

Fourth of July Crash Kills Teen

Michael Percha
Jul 7, 2020 @ 8:22am
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)

Police in Bay County are investigating a Fourth of July crash that left one person dead.

The crash occurred around 8:00 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the Beaver Rd. exit. Police say a 20-year-old man was driving when a tire blew, causing the vehicle to overturn. One person was ejected from the vehicle. A 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. A 14-year-old boy died from his injuries. The driver’s condition is unknown.

Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.

Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
100.5 FM Full Schedule
U of M Football
WSGW CORONAVIRUS INFORMATION
790 AM Full Schedule
Sports News