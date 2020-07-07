Fourth of July Crash Kills Teen
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
Police in Bay County are investigating a Fourth of July crash that left one person dead.
The crash occurred around 8:00 p.m. on southbound I-75 near the Beaver Rd. exit. Police say a 20-year-old man was driving when a tire blew, causing the vehicle to overturn. One person was ejected from the vehicle. A 15-year-old was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition. A 14-year-old boy died from his injuries. The driver’s condition is unknown.
Police say alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash.