Four Vehicles and a Semi Crash on US-10

By News Desk
July 20, 2023 5:30AM EDT
(source: MSP)

Details about a crash on east bound US-10 near Nine Mile Rd. Wednesday afternoon are limited, but we know it involved four passenger vehicles and a semi.

Bay County Central Dispatch first reported the crash just before 3:00 p.m. with first responders closing the east bound lanes and eventually closing the west bound side as well. An MSP aviation helicopter and the Crash Reconstruction Team were called in to assist in the investigation.

Reports indicate some of those involved in the crash were injured, but the number and extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

