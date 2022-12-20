WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Four Teenagers Charged after Drive-By Shooting and Police Chase

December 20, 2022 3:22PM EST
Images from Saginaw Police Department

Four teenage suspects have been charged in a drive-by-shooting over the weekend.

Police say Dtayveon Jackson, Tristan Villanueva, Dmarion Griffin, and Omariontae Williams, all 17 years old, were arrested after shooting at a home on Saginaw’s West Side Saturday afternoon.

Based on video evidence from two unharmed victims, A BOLO was put out on the silver SUV, and the vehicle was located on the city’s East side. Following a chase, during which police say a firearm was tossed from the car, officers arrested the four suspects and recovered three rifles and a second handgun from the vehicle.

Each of the four teenagers is charged with seven counts of Felony Firearm, two counts Assault with Intent to Murder, Third Degree Fleeing from a Police Officer, and several other weapons charges. They are being lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.

