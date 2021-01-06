Four People Injured In Two Vehicle Tuscola County Crash
State police in Tuscola County are investigating a crash that occurred south of Caro Tuesday, January 5.
Police were dispatched to Mertz and Riley roads around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a two vehicle crash. A 2002 Ford Expedition was heading south on Mertz and was about to make a left turn onto Riley when police say a 2004 Chevy Silverado rear ended the Ford. According to police, the Ford didn’t have working tail lights and the driver of the Chevy, 79-year-old Elizabeth Cain of Mayville, was unable to see it slowing down.
The Ford’s driver, 37-year-old James Smith of Clifford and two passengers, 37-year-old Julie Davidson of Three Rivers and 32-year-old Tara Luna of Caro suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Cain also suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.