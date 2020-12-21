Four GLBR Organizations Receive Emergency Funding
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region has awarded four local organizations with a total of $10,000 in emergency funding grant for COVID-19 relief. Businesses had to submit an application to be considered for the grant and 19 applications requesting over $120,000 in support were submitted.
The emergency fund recipients include:
The funds of these organizations were requested to purchase additional personal protection equipment, purchase technology equipment to allow programs to occur virtually, assist with bill pay and provide funding for longer-term self-reliance projects as the pandemic restrictions continue.
“This funding will allow us to purchase the Air/UV-C light purifiers for each of our full-time clinician’s offices to provide an additional layer of protection,” says Catherine Martinez, Fundraising & Community Awareness Coordinator at Child & Family Services of Saginaw. “With our current public health crisis, and the increase in uncertainty, stress and anxiety, this will mean extra peace-of-mind for the staff and clients when we return to face-to-face sessions.”
The Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region was able to award 100 percent of the requested amounts to the two nonprofit organizations.
“The Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region recognizes this public health crisis has significantly impacted our communities. We are honored to be able to support these organizations with these emergency funds,” says Angela Lund, President of the Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region.
For over 85 years, the Junior League of the Great Lakes Bay Region has been committed to developing the potential of women and improving communities through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Each year, the League invests more than $20,000 directly into the local communities through their grant program, in addition to thousands of dollars indirectly, and serves more than 550 volunteer hours in the region.
More information can be at www.jlgreatlakesbay.org/covid19fund.