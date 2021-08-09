      Weather Alert

Four Cases of Delta Variant Confirmed in Isabella, Clare Counties

Ann Williams
Aug 9, 2021 @ 4:29pm
(source: Centers for Disease Control)

The Central Michigan District Health Department reports four cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Clare and Isabella Counties.

The health department is urging people to take precautions against COVID-19, with many Michigan counties now considered substantial or high transmission areas. Precautions include getting the COVID-19 vaccine and wearing a mask around others, especially if unvaccinated. Other recommended measures to prevent being infected are now familiar since the pandemic began nearly 18 months ago: stay at least six feet from others, avoid crowded areas, cover coughs and sneezes and wash hands frequently.

The Delta variant is much more contagious than previous strains of the virus and can cause more serious illness.

