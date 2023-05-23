Foul Play Ruled Out In Bridgeport Township Man’s Death

An autopsy on a deceased Bridgeport Township man who went missing May 6 has found he died by drowning.

Police say 30 year old Robert Lee Rodgers Junior disappeared after leaving his friends and girlfriend during an evening of drinking at bars in Saginaw. He was last seen around 2:00 A.M. in the Hamilton Street area. His body was discovered in the Saginaw River on May 12 by two fishermen in the area of Kent Street and Mapleridge Road. Investigators have determined there was no foul play involved in Rodgers’ death.

Police are awaiting toxicology reports, which could take several weeks.