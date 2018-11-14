Forum Highlights Drug Abuse In The Great Lakes Bay Region

Opioid addiction is a disease, not a stigma. That’s the message a group, Families Against Narcotics, or FAN, brought to forum Tuesday night at Sherwood Elementary School.

Saginaw Township Police Lieutenant Rick Herren says it’s a growing problem in the township. From 2007 until 2010 Saginaw Township officers investigated no heroin cases. This year has seen more than 40 overdoses and four deaths in the township.

Saginaw Township resident Beckie Barror urges parents to be aware of what their children are doing. The signs include lack of personal care, a change in friends, falling grades and a lack of interest in former hobbies.

The Saginaw Township Department is one of eight police agencies in the Great Lakes Bay Region offering a new program, Help Not Handcuffs, NO questions asked. The addict seeking help will be teamed up with a specially trained angel, who will work with the addict to get the needed help. More information is available on line at http://hopenothandcuffs.com or by calling, 803-202-HOPE (4673).