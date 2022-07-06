Former USA Softball president charged with sex offenses involving a child

A former president of USA Softball was charged in April with committing sex offenses involving a child, California authorities said Tuesday. John Gouveia, 61, of Castro Valley, California, was arrested on April 14 on eight felony counts of lewd lascivious act with a child under the age of 14, according to a release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Gouveia was booked into the Alameda County Jail in April, and was released the same day after he paid a $250,000 bond. It’s not clear why information on the arrest was not released until this week. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to CBS News’ request for comment.

Gouveia worked for the national governing council for girls softball in the United States between 1991 and 2019, which involved “extensive travel both nationally and internationally,” the release said. Gouveia also worked with the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District for 25 years, retiring as the general manager in 2016. The alleged victim was not associated with USA Softball or the Park District and investigators are not implicating the organizations, the release said.

Gouveia could not immediately be reached for comment.

USA Softball said in a statement that it is aware of the allegations against Gouveia, adding that he does not currently hold any role within the organization. The organization said it was not aware of the allegations until they were reported this week.

Statement from USA Softball pic.twitter.com/2EjCt4RQ41 — USA Softball (@USASoftball) July 6, 2022

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is being encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.