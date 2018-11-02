Former US Attorney Speaks About Current President

A former US Attorney says President Donald Trump appears more interested in divisive rhetoric than in bringing people together in order to keep his political base energized.

Preet Bharara was appointed by former President Barack Obama and served eight years as US Attorney for the

Southern District of New York before being fired by the current President early last year. Bharara believes the highly anticipated report from Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller won’t change many minds based on current hardened

political viewpoints.

Bharara spoke to an audience at Saginaw Valley State University Thursday as part of SVSU’s Dow Visiting Scholars and Artists Series. He now hosts a popular series of podcasts on Apple.