Former Trump Org. exec pleads guilty to fraud, agrees to testify against company

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty Thursday to 15 counts of fraud and tax evasion, acknowledging that he was part of a scheme to receive more than $1.7 million in off-the-books perks and compensation from former President Donald Trump’s namesake firm.

Weisselberg entered the plea in a Manhattan courtroom, where he admitted to his crimes and agreed to cooperate in the criminal case against two Trump Organization entities. The deal with prosecutors calls for a sentence of five months in prison, followed by five years’ probation and $1.9 million in back taxes and fines.

Weisselberg was charged in July 2021 alongside two Trump Organization entities that prosecutors claim took part in the scheme, which also allegedly benefited other company executives. The company has pleaded not guilty and jury selection for its trial is scheduled for Oct. 24.

The former executive can be called as a witness during the company’s trial to testify under oath about the crimes he’s admitting to Thursday. He has not agreed to provide any new or supplemental information about Trump or the company that bears his name, according to the sources.

Trump was not charged in the case, and has previously denounced the investigation as a “witch hunt.”

The Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg arrives at court on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in New York. Yuki Iwamura / AP

Weisselberg and the company were indicted by a grand jury in July 2021. The indictment alleged the company and Weisselberg funneled “indirect employee compensation” to the longtime executive beginning in 2005 through payments for his Manhattan apartment, luxury car leases, school tuition for family members and other personal expenses. The company failed to report the payments to tax authorities, prosecutors said.

“It was orchestrated by the most senior executives, who were financially benefiting themselves and the company, by getting secret pay raises at the expense of state and federal taxpayers,” Carey Dunne, at the time an assistant district attorney, told the judge at a court hearing last year.

Weisselberg and the company asked New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan in February to dismiss all 15 counts charged against them. On Aug. 12, Merchan dismissed one of tax fraud counts against the Trump Organization, but allowed 14 others to remain. No charges against Weisselberg were dismissed.

Nathalie Nieves contributed reporting.