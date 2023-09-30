Bay City Commissioner to Serve as Michigan State Land Bank Authority Executive Director

The Michigan State Land Bank Authority recently announced the hiring of Joseph Rivet as the new Executive Director of the organization. Rivet currently serves as Bay City Commissioner for the Second Ward, finishing out his wife, Kristen MacDonald-Rivet’s term after her election to the Michigan Senate. That term is set to expire at the end of next year.

Joseph Rivet previously served as the Deputy Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Bay County Drain Commissioner and was twice elected as Bangor Township Supervisor. He served as State Representative for the Bay County Community from 1999-2004. Rivet is now going to serve as the Michigan State Land Bank Authority Executive Director.

Rivet stated, “I look forward to spearheading community revitalization initiatives and working closely with the quality team at the Land Bank and our partners to build a more vibrant and sustainable future for Michiganders through innovative land banking strategies.”

For more information on the State Land Bank’s work, visit www.michigan.gov/LandBank.